Chicago diocese lists headquarters for sale

Episcopal News Service

June 1, 2022

The diocesan headquarters at 65 E. Huron Street in downtown Chicago was listed for sale June 1 with commercial real estate broker CBRE, the diocese's Bishop and Trustees (B&T) have announced.

The primary goal of the sale is to assure the long-term financial viability of the diocese, trustee Lonn Myers said last year. Most of the proceeds from the sale will be placed in a fund that will function like an endowment and be governed by B&T.

"B&T has been working toward this day for nearly two years," Mike Mattson, second vice president of B&T, said. "65 E. Huron is the diocese's largest asset, and offering it for sale brings us one step closer to creating a fund that will support the entire diocese's mission. All of our parishes and missions will benefit from this move."