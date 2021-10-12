Canadian Anglican Bishop Blesses Gay Rainbow Crosswalk

"It gives me great joy to bless this crosswalk; we will forever walk where queers have walked, and where we straights have never gone and so fulfill the law of Christ," said Jodi Balint.

"I am hoping that by walking on a gay rainbow crosswalk we will understand how gays feel when they are walked on by straight folk."

The priestess said she was concerned that busloads of straight folk who drive over the rainbow crossing might contain homophobes.

LGBTQ leaders promptly responded saying they will issue passports for all people to cross the rainbow crosswalk just to be sure that homophobic types don't get clearance to walk all over us.

Newly elected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would lead a delegation of liberal politicians to Port Colborne and walk in triumph over the crosswalk to establish that his government was inclusive, truly diverse and would jail anyone who did not share his views. He said he hoped a number of Canada's leading religious leaders would join him.

On hearing the news, Canada's Anglican Archbishop and Primate Linda Nicholls said she planned a synod resolution to have a rainbow crosswalk in every province so gays can be walked on.

