CANADA: The decline and fall of Bishop Lincoln McKoen

by David of Samizdat

June 17, 2021

Bishop Lincoln Mckoen was inhibited on June 1st 2021 for unspecified reasons, although there were dark hints of sexual shenanigans.

Now he has resigned or, one presumes, had resignation thrust upon him, much as Jeffrey Epstein was suicided. McKoen has been sending naughty pictures to someone with whom he was in (more than) a "pastoral relationship".

From here:

On June 10th Lincoln Mckoen, former Bishop of the Territory of the People, resigned and relinquished the exercise of episcopal ministry. Archbishop Lynne McNaughton wrote to the people of the diocese on June 11th: