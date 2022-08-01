BREAKING NEWS: GLOBAL SOUTH BISHOPS OFFER ARCHBISHOP WELBY OPPRTUNITY TO RE-AFFIRM LAMBETH 1:10

GLOBAL SOUTH BISHOPS OFFER ARCHBISHOP WELBY OPPRTUNITY TO RE-AFFIRM LAMBETH 1:10

By David W. Virtue in Canterbury

www.virtueonline.org

August 1, 2022

CANTERBURY: In fulfilment of one of its four stated priorities for the Lambeth Conference, tomorrow (AUG 2), the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches (GSFA) shall offer bishops an opportunity to re-affirm Lambeth 1.10 as the Anglican Communion's official teaching on marriage and sexuality.

As a matter of courtesy, a copy of the text was given to the Archbishop of Canterbury tonight.