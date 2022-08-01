jQuery Slider

You are here

Home » news » BREAKING NEWS: GLOBAL SOUTH BISHOPS OFFER ARCHBISHOP WELBY OPPRTUNITY TO RE-AFFIRM LAMBETH 1:10
BREAKING NEWS: GLOBAL SOUTH BISHOPS OFFER ARCHBISHOP WELBY OPPRTUNITY TO RE-AFFIRM LAMBETH 1:10

GLOBAL SOUTH BISHOPS OFFER ARCHBISHOP WELBY OPPRTUNITY TO RE-AFFIRM LAMBETH 1:10

By David W. Virtue in Canterbury
www.virtueonline.org
August 1, 2022

CANTERBURY: In fulfilment of one of its four stated priorities for the Lambeth Conference, tomorrow (AUG 2), the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches (GSFA) shall offer bishops an opportunity to re-affirm Lambeth 1.10 as the Anglican Communion's official teaching on marriage and sexuality.

As a matter of courtesy, a copy of the text was given to the Archbishop of Canterbury tonight.

Over 250 orthodox bishops have signed up to receive GSFA notifications, and on www.lambeth22resourcegroup.com.

A Press Release, with details of the text, and how bishops shall reaffirm, will be circulated tomorrow, at 2pm.

VOL will bring you an interview with GSFA leaders tomorrow.

Archbishop Justin Badi is Chairman of the GSFA & Archbishop of South Sudan.

END

Subscribe
Get a bi-weekly summary of Anglican news from around the world.
comments powered by Disqus
Trinity School for Ministry
Go To Top

VirtueOnline is the Anglican Communion's largest Biblically Orthodox Online News Service, read by more than 4,000,000 readers in 170 countries each year.





© Virtueonline 2014 all rights reserved.
570 Twin Lakes Rd.,
P.O. Box 111
Shohola, PA 18458

info@virtueonline.org