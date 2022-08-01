BREAKING NEWS: GLOBAL SOUTH BISHOPS OFFER ARCHBISHOP WELBY OPPRTUNITY TO RE-AFFIRM LAMBETH 1:10

- Home
GLOBAL SOUTH BISHOPS OFFER ARCHBISHOP WELBY OPPRTUNITY TO RE-AFFIRM LAMBETH 1:10
By David W. Virtue in Canterbury
www.virtueonline.org
August 1, 2022
CANTERBURY: In fulfilment of one of its four stated priorities for the Lambeth Conference, tomorrow (AUG 2), the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches (GSFA) shall offer bishops an opportunity to re-affirm Lambeth 1.10 as the Anglican Communion's official teaching on marriage and sexuality.
As a matter of courtesy, a copy of the text was given to the Archbishop of Canterbury tonight.
Over 250 orthodox bishops have signed up to receive GSFA notifications, and on www.lambeth22resourcegroup.com.
A Press Release, with details of the text, and how bishops shall reaffirm, will be circulated tomorrow, at 2pm.
VOL will bring you an interview with GSFA leaders tomorrow.
Archbishop Justin Badi is Chairman of the GSFA & Archbishop of South Sudan.
END