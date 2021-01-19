Bishop of Swaziland and global environment advocate Ellinah Wamukoya dies from Covid

She was the first African woman bishop in the Anglican Communion

[Anglican Communion News Service] The Bishop of Swaziland, Ellinah Wamukoya, died Jan. 19 after contracting Covid-19. Her death was announced by Archbishop Thabo Makgoba of Cape Town, Primate of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa. Bishop Ellinah, known around the world for her advocacy on environmental issues, was admitted to hospital late last week and put on Oxygen therapy after contracting Covid-19. She was 69.

"It is with profound sorrow that I have to announce the devastating news that the Bishop of Swaziland in eSwatini, the Right Revd Ellinah Wamukoya, died today", Archbishop Thabo said. "We express our deepest condolences to her husband, Okwaro Henry Wamukoya, their children and grandchildren. May her soul rest in peace."