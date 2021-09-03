Bishop of Ebbsfleet to step down to seek full communion with the Roman Catholic Church

"With regard to the see of Ebbsfleet, we will be starting a process of consultation with colleagues and others -- including the parishes to whom Bishop Jonathan ministers -- to determine what the next steps will be."

Bishop Jonathan said, "I have arrived at the decision to step down as Bishop of Ebbsfleet, in order to be received into full communion with the Roman Catholic Church, only after a long period of prayer, which has been among the most testing periods of my life.

"Life in the communion of the Church of England has shaped and nourished my discipleship as a Catholic Christian for many decades. This is where I first received -- and for half my life have ministered, as priest and bishop -- the sacramental grace of Christian life and faith. I shall always treasure this and be thankful for it. I trust you all to believe that I have made my decision as a way of saying yes to God's present call and invitation, and not of saying no to what I have known and experienced in the Church of England, to which I owe such a deep debt."

