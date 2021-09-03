jQuery Slider

You are here

Home » news » Bishop of Ebbsfleet to step down to seek full communion with the Roman Catholic Church
Bishop of Ebbsfleet to step down to seek full communion with the Roman Catholic Church

Bishop of Ebbsfleet to step down to seek full communion with the Roman Catholic Church

PRESS RELEASE
September 3, 2021

The Archbishop of Canterbury has, with regret, accepted the resignation of Bishop Jonathan Goodall after eight years as Bishop of Ebbsfleet, following his decision to seek full communion with the Roman Catholic Church.

Archbishop Justin said, "I am deeply grateful to Bishop Jonathan for his ministry and many years of faithful service. My prayers are with him and Sarah, both for his future ministry and for the direction in which they are being called in their continuing journey of dedicated service to Christ.

"With regard to the see of Ebbsfleet, we will be starting a process of consultation with colleagues and others -- including the parishes to whom Bishop Jonathan ministers -- to determine what the next steps will be."

Bishop Jonathan said, "I have arrived at the decision to step down as Bishop of Ebbsfleet, in order to be received into full communion with the Roman Catholic Church, only after a long period of prayer, which has been among the most testing periods of my life.

"Life in the communion of the Church of England has shaped and nourished my discipleship as a Catholic Christian for many decades. This is where I first received -- and for half my life have ministered, as priest and bishop -- the sacramental grace of Christian life and faith. I shall always treasure this and be thankful for it. I trust you all to believe that I have made my decision as a way of saying yes to God's present call and invitation, and not of saying no to what I have known and experienced in the Church of England, to which I owe such a deep debt."

END

Subscribe
Get a bi-weekly summary of Anglican news from around the world.
comments powered by Disqus
Trinity School for Ministry
Go To Top

VirtueOnline is the Anglican Communion's largest Biblically Orthodox Online News Service, read by more than 4,000,000 readers in 170 countries each year.





© Virtueonline 2014 all rights reserved.
570 Twin Lakes Rd.,
P.O. Box 111
Shohola, PA 18458

info@virtueonline.org