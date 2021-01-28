BIBLICAL SCHOLAR CENSURED BY FACEBOOK FOR HIS TRANSGENDER VIEWS

Ironically, Gagnon's post drew attention to Facebook's suspension of his friend, Laurie Higgins, who got a seven-day ban for criticizing Biden's policy.

"There was absolutely no incitement to violence on our part. We abhor violence done to any person," Gagnon told PJ Media on Tuesday. "This is just a thinly veiled and pathetic excuse for censorship of any critical views toward trans-tyranny over our consciences, religion, and reason."

"Only one point of view is being allowed," he added, ominously. "Trump was not the great danger to the Republic. Left-wing canceling is."

Gagnon, who holds a Ph.D. in Pauline theology and sexuality from Princeton Theological Seminary, has published The Bible and Homosexual Practice: Texts and Hermeneutics. He teaches as a professor of New Testament Theology at Houston Baptist University.

In the post Facebook flagged, Gagnon had defended Higgins' response to Biden's pro-transgender military policy.

Princeton legal scholar Robert P. George came out in defense of Gagnon and wrote this; "Censorship on Facebook and some other social media platforms has now gone way beyond the bounds of the reasonable and is grossly violating representations about free speech made by CEOs and other officers of the major platforms."

You can purchase his book The Bible and Homosexual Practice here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0071OSK6O/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1

