BIBLICAL SCHOLAR CENSURED BY FACEBOOK FOR HIS TRANSGENDER VIEWS
By David W. Virtue, DD
www.virtueonline.org
January 28, 2021
A world authority on Biblical sexuality and a public intellectual has been temporarily thrown off Facebook over political correctness on transgender issues.
Prof. Robert A.J. Gagnon, a Presbyterian theologian, author and champion of orthodoxy on homosexuality, is now a political prisoner in Facebook jail for objecting to transgender ideology.
On Tuesday, Facebook suspended Gagnon for 24 hours. His crime? Speaking out against transgender ideology and President Joe Biden's new transgender military policy. Facebook claimed that Gagnon's criticism of this government-imposed ideology violated the platform's "Community Standards on violence and incitement."
Ironically, Gagnon's post drew attention to Facebook's suspension of his friend, Laurie Higgins, who got a seven-day ban for criticizing Biden's policy.
"There was absolutely no incitement to violence on our part. We abhor violence done to any person," Gagnon told PJ Media on Tuesday. "This is just a thinly veiled and pathetic excuse for censorship of any critical views toward trans-tyranny over our consciences, religion, and reason."
"Only one point of view is being allowed," he added, ominously. "Trump was not the great danger to the Republic. Left-wing canceling is."
Gagnon, who holds a Ph.D. in Pauline theology and sexuality from Princeton Theological Seminary, has published The Bible and Homosexual Practice: Texts and Hermeneutics. He teaches as a professor of New Testament Theology at Houston Baptist University.
In the post Facebook flagged, Gagnon had defended Higgins' response to Biden's pro-transgender military policy.
Princeton legal scholar Robert P. George came out in defense of Gagnon and wrote this; "Censorship on Facebook and some other social media platforms has now gone way beyond the bounds of the reasonable and is grossly violating representations about free speech made by CEOs and other officers of the major platforms."
