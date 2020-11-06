The best response to Islamism is Christianity

Freedom, liberty and the brotherhood of all men, precious not only in France but throughout the western world, flow from Christianity. It's Christianity's insistence on a personal relationship with God and an internalizing of his moral demand on us that led to the primacy of the person and of conscience in western thought -- this is Larry Siedentop's insight in his Inventing the Individual.

Christian freedom of conscience results in the value of free speech; to say what is in our minds and hearts -- within reason. Equality, as a value, arises from the Judaeo-Christian teaching that all human beings have a common origin and equal dignity because they have been made in the divine image. It was just this view that led to the Dominican bishop Bartolome de Las Casas's brave struggle against the enslavement of the indigenous populations of Latin America, a struggle which gave birth to the language of human rights in Europe. The Christian idea of natural human dignity provided the slogan 'Am I not a man and a brother?' for the largely Evangelical-led campaign against the slave trade and then against slavery itself. The radical Enlightenment, on the other hand, ended in the massacres of Robespierre's Reign of Terror.

Throughout the ages, there have been Muslims, like the Sufis, who have, along with Christians, emphasized the importance of love. Others have held that there should be no compulsion in enforcing Islam on the unwilling. This is emphatically not the agenda of the man who murdered Samuel Paty. For an Islamist, the aim of jihad is to reduce freedom and equality. Speech, education, dress, diet and opinion are all controlled by the guardians of Islamist orthodoxy.

So there is a standoff here: the West believes its values to be the product of 'reason' alone rather than the result of cumulative tradition and custom. Islamists, on the other hand, hold that their beliefs and values come from divine revelation, which is immutable. Where do we go from here?

The West needs to recover its nerve and to acknowledge that its values are not freestanding but arise from the Judeo-Christian tradition. The situation in France and in Austria is a wake-up call for the West. We must reexamine the basis of our life together and remember our past, in order to have a future.

The Right Revd Dr Michael Nazir-Ali is a former Bishop of Rochester. This article was originally published in The Spectator's UK magazine.