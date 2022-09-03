jQuery Slider

You are here

Home » news » BEACH WRITES WELBY ABOUT AUSTRALIAN ANGLICANISM
BEACH WRITES WELBY ABOUT AUSTRALIAN ANGLICANISM

BEACH WRITES WELBY ABOUT AUSTRALIAN ANGLICANISM

https://anglicanchurch.net/
Sept. 3, 2022

Your Grace,

Greetings in the Name of Christ Jesus our Lord!

I assume that you have heard by now of the creation of the Gafcon extra-provincial diocese in Australia called the Diocese of the Southern Cross, and Archbishop Glenn Davies' appointment as the bishop. I am writing to remind you that this action is not done because of rebellion or defiance, but out of a genuine pastoral concern and care for the clergy and congregations whose consciences will not allow them to go along with the unbiblical and immoral practices allowed and encouraged by bishops of the Anglican Church of Australia. As Archbishop Rowan Williams encouraged a structure in North America so "we can keep these fellow Anglicans in the fold," we will continue to offer safe harbor for those in Provinces whose leaders walk away from the moral teaching of the New Testament, the Church Fathers, and our Anglican heritage.

Some may unfairly slander us as schismatics, but you know that in reality it is those who depart from the established teaching of the Church who are causing the division (Epistle of Jude 18, 19). I implore you to call us all to repentance and to return to the Apostles' Teaching of the Bible.

In Christ Jesus,

The Most Rev. Dr. Foley Beach
Chair, Gafcon Primates Council

Subscribe
Get a bi-weekly summary of Anglican news from around the world.
comments powered by Disqus
Trinity School for Ministry
Go To Top

VirtueOnline is the Anglican Communion's largest Biblically Orthodox Online News Service, read by more than 4,000,000 readers in 170 countries each year.





© Virtueonline 2014 all rights reserved.
570 Twin Lakes Rd.,
P.O. Box 111
Shohola, PA 18458

info@virtueonline.org