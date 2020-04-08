- Home
BARNABAS AID FORMS EMERGENCY COMMITTEE TO MONITOR CORONAVIRUS GLOBAL SPREAD
https://barnabasfund.org/us/BCEN
April 8, 2020
Barnabas Aid has formed an emergency committee to monitor the evolving situation as the coronavirus spreads globally and how it impacts our project partners around the world, assessing how to best support them. We have an extensive network of project partners already in place, who will send us updates on a regular basis.
Barnabas Aid, working with GAFCON, is preparing an Africa-wide committee to assist in deploying relief and assistance, gathering information, making needs known, sourcing finance and supplies and ensuring reliable distribution to those in most need. To this end it is a member of the Network for African Congregational Theology, of 55 seminaries, colleges and universities, which are in a position to distribute help on the ground.
Countries represented in our Network: Algeria, Angola, Armenia, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Guyana, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, New Zealand, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Portugal, Russia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Singapore, South Africa, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uganda, USA, Uzbekistan, Zambia and Zimbabwe
Current list of partners (for security reasons, some partners not listed):
Africa Bible College (ABC), Malawi
Africa International University, Kenya
Anglican Church in Ghana, Sunyani Diocese
Anglican Church of Kenya
Anglican Church of Nigeria
Anglican Church of South Sudan
Anglican Church of Tanzania
Anglican Church of Uganda
Anglican International Development (AID), UK
Asia Graduate School of Theology, Nepal
Association for Christian Religious Practitioners, Southern Africa
Association for Christian Theological Education in Africa, Kenya
Bible College of the Evangelical Christian Baptist Union, Tajikistan
Bible Media and Nehemiah Bible Institute, Africa
Biblica (South Africa)
Bishop Hannington Institute of Theology and Development, Kenya
Brethren Church, Pakistan
Carlile College, Kenya
Chancellor College, Malawi
Chorra Ministry, Ethiopia
Church of Ceylon, Sri Lanka
Church of North India
Church of Pakistan
Daystar University, Kenya
Dinka Congregations in Juba, South Sudan
Domboshava Theological College, Zimbabwe
Doon Bible College, India
Dutch Reformed Church, South Africa
Ecumenical Foundation of Southern Africa
ECWA Theological Seminary Church, Nigeria
Ethiopian Full Gospel Theological Seminary
Ethiopian Graduate School of Theology
Evangelical Alliance of Kenya
Evangelical Fellowship in the Anglican Communion (EFAC)
Free State University, South Africa
GAFCON (Global Anglican Future Conference)
HEFSIBA Mozambique
Hugenote College, South Africa
Instituto Bíblico de Kaluquembe -- Missão Urgente, Angola
Instituto Superior de Teologia Evangelica no Lubango, Angola
Instituto Teológico da Igreja Evangelica Reformada de Angola
International Leadership University, Kenya
Jos ECWA Theological Seminary, Nigeria
Josophat Mwale Theological Institution, Malawi
Justo Mwale University (JMU), Zambia
Methodist Church, Ghana
Methodist Church, Nigeria
Moffat Bible College, Kenya
Morija Theological Seminary, Lesotho
Murray Theological College, Zimbabwe
Nairobi Baptist Church, Kenya
Namibia Evangelical Theological Seminary
Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary
Nile Theological College, South Sudan
North West University, South Africa
Orthodox Theological Seminary, Kenya
Oxford Centre for Religion and Public Life, UK
Pan Africa Christian University, Kenya
Presbyterian Church, Southern Africa
Pretoria University, South Africa
PTHU Global Christianity, Netherlands
Redeemed Christian Bible College, Nigeria
Reformational Study Centre, Southern Africa
Reformed and Presbyterian Seminary, Nepal
Reformed Church University, Zimbabwe
Reformed Institute for Theological Training, Kenya
Reformed Mission League
Reformed Theological Seminary, Nigeria
Rusitu Bible College, Zimbabwe
Scott Christian University, Kenya
Seminario Emanuel do Dôndi, Angola
Serampore College, India
Southern Africa Region of the Pentecostal Assemblies of Africa (4,000 congregations across 10 countries)
St Frumentius Abba Selama Kessate Berhan Theological College, Ethiopia
St John's College of Theology and Development, South Sudan
St. Paul's University, Kenya
Stellenbosch University, South Africa
Syriac Orthodox Church
The Church in the Province of the West Indies
The Church of Pentecost, Ghana
The Reformed Family Forum, Southern Africa
Theological College of Northern Nigeria
Uganda Christian University
UMCA Theological College, Nigeria
Universite Shalom de Bunia, Democratic Republic of Congo
University of Livingstonia, Malawi
World Communion of Reformed Churches
Zarephath Bible Seminary, Pakistan
Zomba Theological College, Malawi
Latest news on how COVID-19 is impacting persecuted Christians go here: https://barnabasfund.org/us/BCEN
