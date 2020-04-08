BARNABAS AID FORMS EMERGENCY COMMITTEE TO MONITOR CORONAVIRUS GLOBAL SPREAD

April 8, 2020

Barnabas Aid has formed an emergency committee to monitor the evolving situation as the coronavirus spreads globally and how it impacts our project partners around the world, assessing how to best support them. We have an extensive network of project partners already in place, who will send us updates on a regular basis.

Barnabas Aid, working with GAFCON, is preparing an Africa-wide committee to assist in deploying relief and assistance, gathering information, making needs known, sourcing finance and supplies and ensuring reliable distribution to those in most need. To this end it is a member of the Network for African Congregational Theology, of 55 seminaries, colleges and universities, which are in a position to distribute help on the ground.