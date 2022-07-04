BANGLADESH: Anglican Church Resumes Women’s Ordination to Diaconate

We rejoice with all fellow believers that after 15 years of interval, The Church of Bangladesh has resumed Women’s Ordination. Barishal Diocese has played a prominent role in this. Being a new diocese, this has ensured inclusiveness in all areas of ministry.

We are thankful to the respectable Moderator of the Church of Bangladesh, Most. Rev. Samuel S Mankhin, for this historic decision.

The first two Women Ministers had their deacon ordination in 1996 at the same church under Dhaka Diocese.

