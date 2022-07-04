jQuery Slider

BANGLADESH: Anglican Church Resumes Women’s Ordination to Diaconate

July 4, 2022

The Barishal Diocese of the Church of Bangladesh is happy to ordain five deacons and more thrilled to have two females out of the five. The candidates prepared themselves on the 11th of December 2021, and a purification ceremony (as per the Bengali tradition) was held. The Holy Ordination work was done on the 12th of December 2021, following the sacred sacraments at Christ The King Church, Khalishpur, Khulna.

We rejoice with all fellow believers that after 15 years of interval, The Church of Bangladesh has resumed Women’s Ordination. Barishal Diocese has played a prominent role in this. Being a new diocese, this has ensured inclusiveness in all areas of ministry.

We are thankful to the respectable Moderator of the Church of Bangladesh, Most. Rev. Samuel S Mankhin, for this historic decision.

The first two Women Ministers had their deacon ordination in 1996 at the same church under Dhaka Diocese.

