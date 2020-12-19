AUSTRALIA: Church wrestles over transgender Anglican reverend

Reverend McMahon's coming out as a transgender woman, only the second in this country licensed to conduct services and celebrate the sacraments, intensifies the civil war between progressives and conservatives that threatens to split the Anglican communion.

The standard-bearer of the ¬traditionalists, Archbishop of Sydney Glenn Davies, insists she should go for the good of all ¬concerned.

Selina is everything English-born Steve McMahon had wanted to be: blonde and glamorous, the lady in red with a twinkle in her eye and cleavage to match. Picture: The Australian

Archbishop of Brisbane and former Anglican primate Phillip Aspinall is equally adamant that her "deeply personal and difficult decision" be respected.

Reverend McMahon's congregation west of the Queensland capital is struggling to come to terms with her new identity in the lead-up to Christmas and the questions it raises not only for how she will live as a woman, but her vocation as a priest.

To her credit, she has been candid to a fault with her stunned flock. Introducing ¬Selina in a written statement and accompanying "frequently asked questions" guide to gender transition, she told parishioners: "I know this must come as a shock to most of you + I have been struggling with this for very many years too.

"The thing I'd like you to ¬remember is that she is me. She ... loves Doctor Who, Yorkshire, soccer ... and is always hey-ho, pip and dandy. She just has a far better dress sense than I do as Steve."

Reverend McMahon said she remained a loving spouse to wife, Wendy, and committed parent of their four children. She would not be having sex reassignment surgery and, no, she wasn't gay.

"Transgender people are no more likely to be same-sex attracted than any other group of society," she said, announcing her life change on November 22.

"On a personal level, I have never found men attractive, only women. But as Wendy has ¬always maintained, 'You can look, but you can't touch'."

They met in the UK when Wendy was 18 and she had "known about Selina" from very early on. "What was initially just an ¬occasional hobby has grown to ¬become a life-changing event," Reverend McMahon said.

"She (Wendy) has found it difficult and to be fair, has handled it better than I would have done if it had been her who is transitioning.

"But she fell in love with a ¬person, not just an appearance ... between us, we've worked through all this and are still extremely strong."

Wendy said: "The habit of loving is strong with me. I can't see it ending over a matter of appearance or gender identity."

Questions of marriage

The status of their marriage is where it gets tricky. The 2017 plebiscite to legalise same-sex unions in Australia set a time bomb that is about to detonate in the Anglican Church. The row over the blessing of gay marriages conducted outside the church was brought to a head by Victorian priests and couple John Davis and Rob Whalley, who wanted their civil vows consecrated in Wangaratta.

Last month, the church's Appellate Tribunal -- its top legal council composed of three bishops including Dr Aspinall and four lawyers -- ruled that the blessings were constitutional.

The conservatives had wanted the issue decided by the General Synod, a triennial ecclesiastical "parliament" that was supposed to meet on Queensland's Sunshine Coast in May but was postponed for a year due to the pandemic. The belief was they had the numbers to block same-sex marriage blessings.

This week it was revealed that Dr Davies had written to hundreds of bishops, wardens and school chaplains foreshadowing a ¬showdown because blessing gay marriage amounted to the "blessing of sin".

Bishop of South Sydney Michael Stead, seen as Dr Davies' likely successor when the latter retires in March, warned that the church was on a "trajectory towards disintegration", The Sun-Herald reported.

Keenly aware of the implications for her position, Reverend McMahon declined to be interviewed by The Weekend Australian. But in her coming-out statement, she was at pains to say that she and Wendy were not in a same-sex union.

Legally, their marriage certificate showed they had wed as a man and a woman while, sacramentally, Reverend McMahon's transition "in no way" changed her baptism.

"Nor does it change my ordination or any other sacrament that I received at any time in the past," she said. "If that is the case, then it seems that the sacramental nature of the marriage is similarly unchangeable."

The marriage rite stated that marriage was a gift from God in which children may be born out of a bodily union, she said.

Reverend Selina McMahon in her previous appearance as Father Steve McMahon.

Given that she was not contemplating reassignment surgery, "apart from our advancing years, there is no bar to that union still taking place".

Reverend's duties

Reverend McMahon said she accepted the prohibition on ¬Anglican priests conducting same-sex marriage ceremonies on or off church premises. The rainbow flag would not fly outside St Paul's, where she continues as rector.

"The sermons will not be about LGBT issues any more than they have been in the last four years I have been here," she said, referencing the family's arrival from the UK in 2016.

"I came to Australia as a result of a call to come and be a priest to the people of Ipswich. That has not changed. I do not see myself as a campaigner -- I am simply your rector. As such, the job description has not changed."

But the co-ordination of her coming-out announcement with Dr Aspinall has raised eyebrows, especially after racy photographs of Reverend McMahon in vamp guise were posted on the movie and celebrity fan website, IMDB.

The archbishop released an ad clerum -- advice to clergy -- on the day her alter ego was unveiled.

"Steve will henceforth be known as Selina or Sel," Dr Aspinall wrote. "Selina ... says that she has been 'running her whole life' and now is the time to stop running and be the person she most deeply feels herself to be."

Contacted on Friday, Dr Aspinall's spokeswoman could not say whether he knew of or endorsed Reverend McMahon's provocative photo shoot.

Church's position

Dr Davies said he favoured a "compassionate approach" where people experienced "gender incongruence or dysphoria later in life when they have already entered full-time ministry" in the church and often marriage.

The archbishop recognised and did not underestimate the "great personal distress associated with such mental anguish".

But conformity to the "biblical framework of gender and sexuality" was essential for Christian ministry. "It is clear that the same ministry cannot continue for the sake of the person involved and the church congregation," Dr Davies said.

Other cases

The situation is compounded by Reverend McMahon's pastoral responsibilities. She is the third Anglican minister to publicly identify as trans, after fellow Queenslander Josephine Inkpin, a lecturer at St Francis College in Brisbane, and Sorel Coward in Adelaide.

In Reverend Coward's case, she was in October denied a license to practice by Anglican Primate and Archbishop of Adelaide Geoffrey Smith.

Reverend Inkpin, who is able to officiate in church, announced on December 6 she was moving to Sydney with her wife, Penny, to take up a ministry with the progressive Pitt Street Uniting Church.

David Ould, the senior associate minister at St John's Anglican Cathedral, Parramatta, a conservative whose blogging is well followed, said the church was in the grip of a culture war over same-sex marriage that could cleave it in two.

"It's a classic example of how culture brings about a theological dispute," he said. "Nobody 100 years ago was asking this question. So why are we asking this question today?

"It's not because the bible is unclear. It's because the culture around us has taken a different view and some of us don't have the courage to say, well, it's OK for the culture to think differently. I classically say, 'I'm with Jesus' on this one."

Jamie Walker is an Associate Editor of The Australian, based in Brisbane