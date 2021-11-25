"ARCHBISHOP WELBY'S STATEMENT SAYS THERE IS NO 'SIGNIFICANT CLOUD' OVER BISHOP BELL"

Supporters of Bishop Bell have expressed delight at the archbishop's statement about Bishop Bell.

Marilyn Billingham said that his remaining family, and many who still hold his memory in the highest regard, were pleased and hoped that he will now be fondly remembered.

She said she hoped a previous decision to remove his name from a city building [4 Canon Lane -- Ed] would now be reversed.

"As Archbishop Welby looks forward to the placing of a statue to Bishop Bell by the famous west door of Canterbury Cathedral, perhaps the Dean and Chapter and the current Bishop of Chichester [Dr Martin Warner -- Ed] could also publicly celebrate.

"First steps could be to replace the dedication plaque commemorating the naming of 4 Canon Lane as George Bell House by Archbishop Rowan Williams in 2008, seeking to reverse all other decisions made to airbrush Bishop Bell from the memory of the diocese and to commission a fitting memorial in Chichester for the revered bishop".

Richard W. Symonds from The Bell Society added: "The process of healing can now take place in a spirit of forgiveness, reconciliation and bridge-building -- starting with the re-naming of 4 Canon Lane Chichester back to George Bell House".

END