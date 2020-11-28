ARCHBISHOP WELBY VOWS TO SUPPORT BISHOP CURRY OVER DISPUTE WITH BISHOP LOVE

By David W. Virtue, DD

November 28, 2020

NEWS ITEM: ON THE DEPOSITION OF BISHOP WILLIAM LOVE. The Archbishop of Canterbury said division in the Body of Christ is always a cause of lament. The House of Bishops would not wish to make statements on individual cases such as this, not least as it is a matter under the jurisdiction of another autonomous Province of the Anglican Communion. I have arranged to have a private conversation with the Presiding Bishop of The Episcopal Church and others on this matter so as to better understand the situation in hand.

The following conversation took place behind closed doors, but a smuggled Samizdat version was recorded and sent to VOL.

WELBY: What's this I hear about what you have done to Bishop Love of Albany?

CURRY: He disobeyed a prime directive from General Convention to allow homosexual marriages.