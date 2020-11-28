jQuery Slider

ARCHBISHOP WELBY VOWS TO SUPPORT BISHOP CURRY OVER DISPUTE WITH BISHOP LOVE

By David W. Virtue, DD
www.virtueonline.org
November 28, 2020

NEWS ITEM: ON THE DEPOSITION OF BISHOP WILLIAM LOVE. The Archbishop of Canterbury said division in the Body of Christ is always a cause of lament. The House of Bishops would not wish to make statements on individual cases such as this, not least as it is a matter under the jurisdiction of another autonomous Province of the Anglican Communion. I have arranged to have a private conversation with the Presiding Bishop of The Episcopal Church and others on this matter so as to better understand the situation in hand.

The following conversation took place behind closed doors, but a smuggled Samizdat version was recorded and sent to VOL.

WELBY: What's this I hear about what you have done to Bishop Love of Albany?

CURRY: He disobeyed a prime directive from General Convention to allow homosexual marriages.

WELBY: And you tossed him out for not upholding traditional views on marriage?

CURRY: It was the will of General Convention...and you should talk. It looks like you and the CofE are heading in the same direction.

WELBY: Yes, but we are the Mother church and we can do no wrong, and you are to follow us, not lead.

CURRY: Says who?

WELBY: I do. I was totally embarrassed last week when some dreadful Finch woman asked me a question at Synod about what I was going to do about Bishop Love's excommunication. This is bad PR, as the Global South is watching all this.

CURRY: Frankly, Archbishop, I don't give a damn. We are using money to undermine the Global South over homosexuality, and money talks. Several Kenyan bishops are coming to the Lambeth Conference. It's amazing what a first-class airline ticket will do.

WELBY: Excellent. I wish we had the money to do the same thing. With money, all things are possible. After all, who needs God and scripture, when you have synods and conventions to change God's mind for Him?

END

