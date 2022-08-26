- Home
Archbishop of Wales offers his support to Pride Cymru
PRESS RELEASE
By Andrew John
August 26, 2022337
It is a privilege for me as the Archbishop of Wales to offer my support to Pride Cymru. The Church in Wales has long supported Pride Cymru and each year we take part in the Faith Tent celebrations. It's important that the Church in Wales offers its full support to LGBT+ communities across Wales because justice is one of the hallmarks of the Christian faith and there is no place for discrimination in society.
It has been 12 months since the Church in Wales passed a Bill to allow same-sex blessings in our church buildings and I am proud of this achievement. My episcopal colleagues and I fully support our LGBT+ friends.
During the past year, we have called for a ban on conversion therapy, campaigned against a proposed law in Ghana which would penalise LGBT+ people and called on Lambeth Conference to redraft a document that we felt subverted the dignity of LGBT+ people. I was also delighted that the Bishop of St Asaph and the Bishop of Monmouth presided at an Open Table Eucharist service for LGBT+ Christians in Wales.
May I wish you a happy and safe Pride Cymru. I shall keep you all in my prayers.
Editors note: Pride Cymru takes place on August 27-28 in Cardiff. Find out more at https://www.pridecymru.com