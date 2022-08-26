Archbishop of Wales offers his support to Pride Cymru

It has been 12 months since the Church in Wales passed a Bill to allow same-sex blessings in our church buildings and I am proud of this achievement. My episcopal colleagues and I fully support our LGBT+ friends.

During the past year, we have called for a ban on conversion therapy, campaigned against a proposed law in Ghana which would penalise LGBT+ people and called on Lambeth Conference to redraft a document that we felt subverted the dignity of LGBT+ people. I was also delighted that the Bishop of St Asaph and the Bishop of Monmouth presided at an Open Table Eucharist service for LGBT+ Christians in Wales.

May I wish you a happy and safe Pride Cymru. I shall keep you all in my prayers.

Editors note: Pride Cymru takes place on August 27-28 in Cardiff. Find out more at https://www.pridecymru.com