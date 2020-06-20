Archbishop of Canterbury says Church must 'set its house in order' over racism

In a video on social media Justin Welby says Church of England should 'acknowledge our own historic errors and failings' over inequality

Credit: DAVID ROSE

By Telegraph Reporters

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/

June 20. 2020

The Archbishop of Canterbury said he had been "struck by the events of the last few days" as he said that the Church of England must set its "house in order" and "acknowledge our own historic errors and failings".

In a video posted on social media, Most Rev Justin Welby admitted that the Church of England has made multiple failings in its race relations and said the institution must challenge its privilege.

Archbishop Welby's comments follow an eruption of Black Lives Matter protests across the world following the death of George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis man who was killed by police.