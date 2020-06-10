Archbishop of Canterbury Grovels Over White Privilege

"I come back to the fact that, in the New Testament, Jesus says be angry about injustice, repent of injustice -- that means go the other way, take action against injustice," Welby said, beginning his brief apology by reflecting on the parable of the Good Samaritan.

"It must never involve the creation of more injustice, by seeking to damage other people," Welby noted, barely acknowledging the widespread BLM-led violence and iconoclasm against statues of Abraham Lincoln, Winston Churchill, Mahatma Gandhi and Edward Colston in London and other British cities.

"Justin Welby seems to have made it his trademark to apologize for everything and anything which the 'wokeratari' will applaud," Anglican cleric Melvin Tinker told Church Militant.

"But the archapologizer of Canterbury is very selective about what he will apologize for. Most ordinary people couldn't care less for what he has to say anyway," said Tinker, a well-known critic of cultural Marxism and author of That Hideous Strength: How the West Was Lost.

"There is no personal apology for the character assassination of Bp. George Bell or the dreadful sexual abuse of Fr. Matthew Ineson -- both left lying wounded on the road while the archbishop happily passes by on the other side leaving it to other 'Good Samaritans' to take up their causes," the vicar of St. John Newland Church in Hull remarked.

Welby had tarnished the name of Bp. Bell, who stood against Hitler by insisting that Bell was guilty of pedophilia, even after the Lord Carlile Review exonerated him. Ineson was repeatedly raped by an Anglican vicar when he was 16 years old.

Meanwhile, openly gay Catholic priest Bryan N. Massingale claimed he could equate "systemic racism" with "white supremacy, although I know that white people find that term even more of a stumbling block than white privilege."

"You realized that, if you wanted, by being white you could make things hard -- much harder -- for others, especially black folks," Fr. Massingale, professor of theological and social ethics at Fordham University wrote in the leftwing National Catholic Reporter on June 1.

"The only reason for racism's persistence is that white people continue to benefit from it," he fulminated. "Demand that your parish and diocese sponsor not just an evening on race, but a whole series," and "Tell your priests and religious education directors to make anti-racism a staple feature of their homilies and your children's religious formation."

Massingale added to his diatribe:

While you're at it, write your bishop and ask how anti-racism is part of your church leaders' formation for ministry. Ask how he is actively educating himself to become anti-racist. Let him know that if seminarians and candidates for ministry and religious life are unwilling or unable to be actively anti-racist, then they do not have a vocation for church leadership since they haven't embraced a fundamental requirement of Christian discipleship.

Speaking to Church Militant, Dave Brennan, director of pro-life Brephos, explained that "real repentance and true courage would entail confronting the greatest, most hidden, most accepted injustice of our day -- the industrial-scale slaughter of babies in the womb." This includes a disproportionate number of black babies, especially in America.

"But sadly, the Church of England has no track record of confronting the accepted evils of the day when it actually matters -- only jumping on the bandwagon of retrospective virtue-signaling once it is felt to be politically expedient to do so," lamented Brennan, an associate of the Center for Bioethical Reform UK.

"So it seems we must wait for the secular media and mob to finally clock that ripping babies to pieces is wrong, and then, like clockwork, we can expect to see Welby appear saying how everyone needs to 'repent,'" he added.

Former Anglican bishop Gavin Ashenden told Church Militant that "the Archbishop of Canterbury's capacity to betray Jesus" seems "unbounded."

Dr. Ashenden elaborated: "Jesus demands personal responsibility, the betrayers speak about privilege. Jesus speaks about personal repentance, the betrayers speak about corporate apology. Jesus concentrates on the individual person, the betrayers focus on group guilt by association."

"Welby's legacy and his current obsession are all consistent with the great betrayal," the former Queen's Chaplain and recent convert to Catholicism commented.

"If you drive Jesus out of the Church and replace him with Marx and Engels, you get not a Church, but a political party. You get not Jesus but Judas. Tragically, Welby appears to have sided with Judas," he pointed out.

In 2019, on his visit to India, Welby fell prostrate at the Jalianwalla Bagh memorial in Amritsar and apologized for the massacre of 1919, where British soldiers shot dead at least 379 people.

But Indian parliamentarian Swapan Dasgupta, recipient of the Padma Bhushan (India's third highest civilian award) for literature, derided Welby's Amritsar apology as "a form of self-flagellation that may appeal to multiculturalism ... but doesn't alter the [positive] way India thinks of contemporary Britain."

"Indians are not obsessed about the Raj [British colonial rule]. It was a reality but I don't think it is seen as a national catastrophe," he observed, not hesitating to mention the "chuckles over the many Indians who actively propped up the Empire."

"Welby jumps on bandwagons more nimbly than any of his predecessors. Meanwhile, only 870,000 attended C of E [Church of England] services every week, and that will shrink when the churches reopen. Note that so far only 250 people have retweeted the 'spiritual leader of 80m Anglicans,'" Catholic journalist and presenter of the Holy Smoke religion podcast tweeted.