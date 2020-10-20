jQuery Slider

You are here

Home » news » Archbishop of Canterbury condemns killings in Nigeria
Archbishop of Canterbury condemns killings in Nigeria

Archbishop of Canterbury condemns killings in Nigeria

By Godfrey Olukya
VOL African Correspondent
www.virtueonline.org
October 232, 2020

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby has condemned the shooting of unarmed protesters in Lekki and urges President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that lives are protected, a Nigerian publication Nairametrics, reports.

The Archbishop, who is the head of the Anglican Communion globally, according to Nairametrics, made the condemnation in a statement on Wednesday morning, as the International Community reacted to videos of protesters getting shot at the Lekki tollgate.

''I condemn in the strongest terms the reported deliberate shooting of unarmed protestors." the publication said. ''I have urged the president directly to ensure that lives are protected.. I mourn for Nigeria. May God save Nigeria,''

Nairametrics reported that several social media accounts revealed peaceful protesters were being shot at by the military at the Lekki toll gate holdout for the EndSars protest.

The Nigerian Army, however, denied deploying soldiers to attack EndSARS protesters who assembled at the Lekki Toll Plaza.

Apart from the Archbishop of Canterbury, many people from all over the country have condemned the act.

Police and soldiers in Nigeria on Tuesday, October 20th 2020 opened fire on protestors against police brutality.

END

Subscribe
Get a bi-weekly summary of Anglican news from around the world.
comments powered by Disqus
Trinity School for Ministry
Prayer Book Alliance

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

Drink Coffee

Do Good

Sustainable Ministry

Coffee, Community, Social Justice

DrinkCoffeeDoGood.com

Go To Top

VirtueOnline is the Anglican Communion's largest Biblically Orthodox Online News Service, read by more than 4,000,000 readers in 170 countries each year.





© Virtueonline 2014 all rights reserved.
570 Twin Lakes Rd.,
P.O. Box 111
Shohola, PA 18458

info@virtueonline.org