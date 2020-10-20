Archbishop of Canterbury condemns killings in Nigeria

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby has condemned the shooting of unarmed protesters in Lekki and urges President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that lives are protected, a Nigerian publication Nairametrics, reports.

The Archbishop, who is the head of the Anglican Communion globally, according to Nairametrics, made the condemnation in a statement on Wednesday morning, as the International Community reacted to videos of protesters getting shot at the Lekki tollgate.

''I condemn in the strongest terms the reported deliberate shooting of unarmed protestors." the publication said. ''I have urged the president directly to ensure that lives are protected.. I mourn for Nigeria. May God save Nigeria,''

Nairametrics reported that several social media accounts revealed peaceful protesters were being shot at by the military at the Lekki toll gate holdout for the EndSars protest.