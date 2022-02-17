- Home
Anglicans in Uganda commemorate 7th Janani Luwum day
By Godfrey Olukya
VOL African correspondent
February 17, 2022
Anglicans in Uganda, together with the rest of Ugandans commemorated the 7th Janani Luwum day.
Janani Luwum day is celebrated every February 16th. That day was made public by the government of Uganda after a request from Anglican Church. He was an Anglican Archbishop who was brutally killed by dictator Idi Amin A Dada in the 1970s,'' said the Rev. James Musazi of Saint Paul Church on the outskirts of Kampala.
''It is dedicated to the good deeds, life and service of Janani Luwum, the former archbishop of the Anglican Church of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Boga-Zaire.
Archbishop Luwum was one of the most influential leaders of the modern church in Africa and a leading voice in criticizing the excesses of Idi Amin's regime. He was killed on February 16, 1977, shortly after delivering a note of protest to Amin against arbitrary killings and unexplained disappearances of civilians and soldiers.
Shortly afterward, the archbishop and other leading churchmen were accused of being agents of the exiled former president Milton Obote, and for planning to stage a coup.
Today's celebrations took place at Kololo ceremonial grounds with Uganda President Museveni as the guest of honor.
In his speech, president Museveni hailed the late Luwum for being a true Christian who stood by his word even if it meant to be killed for talking the truth. He called on Ugandan Christians to emulate him.
