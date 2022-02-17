Anglicans in Uganda commemorate 7th Janani Luwum day

''It is dedicated to the good deeds, life and service of Janani Luwum, the former archbishop of the Anglican Church of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Boga-Zaire.

Archbishop Luwum was one of the most influential leaders of the modern church in Africa and a leading voice in criticizing the excesses of Idi Amin's regime. He was killed on February 16, 1977, shortly after delivering a note of protest to Amin against arbitrary killings and unexplained disappearances of civilians and soldiers.

Shortly afterward, the archbishop and other leading churchmen were accused of being agents of the exiled former president Milton Obote, and for planning to stage a coup.

Today's celebrations took place at Kololo ceremonial grounds with Uganda President Museveni as the guest of honor.

In his speech, president Museveni hailed the late Luwum for being a true Christian who stood by his word even if it meant to be killed for talking the truth. He called on Ugandan Christians to emulate him.

END