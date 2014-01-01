Anglicans For Life (AFL) Announces the Launch of the Anglican Adoption Fund (AAF)

AFL is currently seeking donations for the fund. Those interested in donating should visit www.anglicansforlife.org and click the donate button at the top of the page. When the donation page displays, a dropdown menu will allow individuals to select "Adoption Fund." All donations are tax deductible.

AFL president, Georgette Forney, explains her excitement for the program, "Because adoption is both a great alternative to abortion and an important way to address the growing number of children in the foster care system, Anglicans For Life is delighted to make this new financial resource available to members of Anglican Churches. We are excited to see more children united with their forever families. I hope a lot of people give generously so that we can provide many grants every year!"

In September, AFL created a fund review board, which will review grant applications and disperse funds appropriately. Since 2015, the fund has helped eight Anglican families, and granted over $15,000 in financial support. AFL aims to help ten families annually with grants between $1,500 and $3,000.

Previous Anglican grantees like Hannah continue to express extreme gratitude for the fund, "We were unspeakably grateful for the adoption grant from the Anglican Adoption Fund, which came to us at a time when we were thrown a curveball in our adoption process and faced unexpected expenses. The gift helped us feel the love and support of the Church body and ultimately helped us finalize the adoption of a sibling group--who are now our precious children."

For more information, to apply for the grant, or to donate to the fund, please visit https://anglicansforlife.org/issues/orphans-and-vulnerable-children/adoption/anglican-adoption-fund/ ‎.

Anglicans for Life is the only life-affirming ministry in the Anglican Communion. AFL educates and provides pastoral resources on the issues of abortion, assisted suicide, adoption, abstinence, and bioethics.