Anglican Diocese of the West (CANA) Joins the ACNA after Long Bitter Dispute

The pathway to this agreement, however, has been long, bitter, and tortuous between the two evangelical leaders. Trust between the two men had completely broken down.

In May of this year, ACNA Archbishop Foley Beach wrote a stinging letter of rebuke to Nigerian Archbishop Henry Ndukuba accusing the African archbishop of "disrespect and showing a lack of regard for our fellow GAFCON Province." He said his actions were "disturbing."

Archbishop Beach argued that the actions of the CoN, (Church of Nigeria) violated the 2008 Jerusalem Declaration especially Article 11 which states: "We are committed to the unity of all those who know and love Christ and to building authentic ecumenical relationships. We recognize the orders and jurisdiction of those Anglicans who uphold orthodox faith and practice, and we encourage them to join us in this mission."

Beach set out six areas of concern.

1. Many of the ACNA Bishops feel snubbed and violated by your personal actions in disregarding communications from us to you (April 15th 2023 Resolutions Letter from the College of Bishops) and the continued CONNAM (Church of Nigeria North American Mission) mission in North America. This geographical jurisdiction of the CON operates in a manner that violates Anglican norms and the bonds of charity with a Province with whom CoN is in Communion. The CoN says it is in Communion with ACNA, and we are in Communion with the CoN and seek to serve as brothers within GAFCON. So, it is confusing to many of us that two GAFCON Provinces are operating in North America without any communication or collaboration.

2. Secondly, it looks disingenuous for the Archbishop of the Church of Nigeria to give the impression that all is well between CoN & ACNA when a CoN splinter group (Christ Anglican Church) in Irvington NJ is suing two ACNA Bishops - Bishop Derek Jones and Bishop Ken Ross. The physical violence against fellow Christians (and Anglicans) and the destruction of property by people saying they represent you is reprehensible!!

3. Thirdly, you recently stopped Archbishop Edmund Akanya from speaking at the Diocese of All Nations Synod this coming July. In explaining your reasons, you attacked Bishop Orji calling him a betrayer for leaving CoN that he stabbed the CON in back for following good Anglican polity. And you shamed and threatened Archbishop Akanya so he would not come to our Province minister in one of dioceses at their annual Synod; a diocese which happens to have many Nigerian-born patriots who desire to keep a good relationship with their former church and country.

4. Fourthly, we are aware that the CoN has now dissolved her CONNAM Dioceses and created Seven Ecclesiastical Regions with about 16 Mission Areas. The Missionary Districts are doing evangelism and church planting. Some are led by Bishops who are Confirming and ordaining. And we understand that there are plans to Consecrate more Bishops, with no announcement of collaboration with our Province. That looks like Dioceses! Why don't you collaborate with us? Our College of Bishops has even offered to Consecrate Bishops to pursue evangelism and church planting among Nigerians. What you are doing violates Christian charity, undermines the mission of ACNA in her geographical territory, creates confusion and brings disunity within GAFCON.

5. Fifthly, we have communicated these concerns to you and the Bishops of the Church of Nigeria, and requested that we meet together and resolve our differences about the Church of Nigeria's ministry in North America. As brothers in Christ, The ACNA has pleaded and begged our brothers to reconsider BUT ALL TO NO AVAIL. The situation has now become so bad that CONNAM Bishops and clergy and laity in North America who try to join the ACNA are abused, threatened, and called "Judases" by some members of the CoN. This is inexcusable for followers of Jesus Christ!

6. Sixthly, once again we hereby request that the CON transfer and release all the congregations, parishes, Dioceses, clergy, Bishops, and structures that the CON has in North America through the normal Canonical process into the Canonical jurisdiction of the ACNA to enjoy all the rights, privileges, and responsibilities of life within the Provincial structures of the ACNA, including such structures as the Mothers Union and the Knights of the CON, so that our life as Anglicans can be mutually celebrated in ways that conform to Anglican norms and Provincial structures. The ACNA re-affirms our constitutional commitment to allow all Dioceses and congregations to use any liturgy of the originating jurisdictions of the ACNA, including those of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) and to welcome use of such liturgies in the heart languages of those from those Provinces who have immigrated to North America from our founding partner Provinces.

Beach urged collaboration. "Doesn't it make more sense to collaborate with us? If we wanted to pursue ministry in Nigeria, we would collaborate with you to do it. This is how our sister Provinces in GAFCON work everywhere else. Why not Nigeria?"

