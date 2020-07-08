Anglican Diocese of the Carolinas reorganizes episcopal areas

Early this year our bishops began talking, praying and discerning how it might work to develop a South Carolina area and a North Carolina area with two "Area Bishops" primarily focused on the mission and care of their respective areas, under the authority and oversight of Bishop Steve Wood, our Diocesan Bishop. Our hope is that having bishops resident in South and North Carolina will allow us to respond to and work with clergy and churches more rapidly and effectively.

Last week the Standing Committee approved funding to help make this happen. Under this new arrangement, Bishop David Bryan will be the Area Bishop for South Carolina and Bishop Terrell Glenn will move to Raleigh, NC and be the Area Bishop for North Carolina. Churches will still have the freedom to continue with their current bishop and we will attempt to honor any preferences and requests for visitations, etc. This will also apply to our parishes that are not in North or South Carolina. Bishop Thad Barnum will continue his work in Soul Care for all of our clergy.

We are grateful to serve alongside each of you in the Diocese of the Carolinas.

Warmly yours in the Lord,

Bishop Steve Wood

Bishop David Bryan

Bishop Terrell Glenn

Bishop Thad Barnum