Anglican Convocation in Europe Bishops respond to the Archbishop of the Church in Wales

24 March 2023

The Bishops of the Anglican Network in Europe have seen correspondence from the Most Rev'd Andy John and the Bench of Bishops of the Church in Wales to their clergy concerning the recent consecration of Rt. Rev'd Stuart Bell as a Bishop for the Anglican Convocation in Europe (ACE). In this letter they make clear that they do not recognise Stuart Bell's episcopal ministry, and instruct Church in Wales clergy to "stand back from receiving communion at services held under the auspices of ACE".

Archbishop John and his Bench are correct in their assessment that members of ACE are not under the oversight of the bishops of the Church in Wales. They are also right to locate the immediate cause of this division in the decision by the Governing Body of the Church in Wales in September 2021 to permit blessing of same sex couples in church. However, the background to that decision has been many years of promotion by Church in Wales' leaders of a radically different interpretation of Scripture and Christian life, influenced by Western secularism, and not consistent with orthodox Christianity as recognised by the majority of the Anglican church worldwide.