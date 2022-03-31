ANGLICAN CONCILIARISM AT WORK

The Proposed Amendments to ACNA Canons, Draft 1,﻿for review and comment by the whole church

March, 2022

Dear friends in Christ,

At the heart of our Anglican polity--our Anglican "decision-making process"--is the principle of conciliarism. We take council together, just as the apostolic church did in the great Jerusalem Council in Acts 15. It is a way that we walk together in the light (I John 1:7-9) so that we are truly a one, holy, apostolic and catholic church in Christ. One of the guiding principles of conciliarism is that "what touches all must be decided by all." In the Church, this means that whenever an internal church law (the canons) touches all it should at least be reviewed by all.

In that spirit the Governance Task Force of the ACNA has proposed the enclosed amendments to our canons for review by ALL members of the ACNA. Please take some time to download this First Draft of the GTF 2022 Report and watch the video. Its about 25 minutes long, but it will walk you through what is being amended and the reasons why. Please feel free to send any questions, comments or suggestions to me at pashey@americananglican.org.