ANGLICAN CHURCH IN UGANDA WILL FEED 20,000 STARVING PEOPLE IN KARAMOJA REGION

He said it is because it is such a bad situation the Anglican Church leadership in the country has come out to help the people of Karamoja.

"It is for that reason that our Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has appealed for food support for the starving people in the Karamoja region," said Etuket.

A statement to that effect has been released by the archbishop said; "We should all come out to help our brothers and sisters in the Karamoja region. Jesus Christ taught us to feed the hungry and reach out to the needy and that's exactly what we should do for our brothers and sisters in Karamoja."

The archbishop said that the Anglican Church is mobilizing food to feed over 20,000 starving families in Karamoja region.

There are some individuals and NGOs that have donated food items to Karamoja including Action for Churches Together (ACT) Alliance, a global Protestant and Orthodox Church organization.

A businessman in Kampala, Andrew Kiwalabye has donated 20 tons of maize flour. The NGOs have so far donated over $200,000 US dollars to be used to buy food for people in Karamoja region.

Samuel Chebet, a lay leader at the Anglican Church of St. James Church in Moroto region said, "We appreciate what Archbishop Kaziimba is doing. The food he is raising will go a long way in saving lives of starving people."

