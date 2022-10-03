- Home
ANGLICAN CHURCH IN UGANDA WILL FEED 20,000 STARVING PEOPLE IN KARAMOJA REGION
By Godfrey Olukya
VOL African Correspondent
www.virtueonline.org
October 3, 2022
After realizing that over 900 people have died due to starvation in North eastern Uganda's region of Karamoja, the leadership of Anglican Church in the country has resolved to start mobilizing food items and cash for Starving people.
Karamoja region comprises 9 mineral rich districts but local people do not benefit from the mining of the minerals in that area which include gold, diamonds, tin, copper among others.
An Anglican priest in the region, the Rev. Paul Etuket said, "Over half a million people in the Karamoja region are facing serious hunger. Hundreds of people have died due to starvation in the past few months. Our area has been hit with draught for over a year and so it is not surprising that there is a shortage of food."
He said it is because it is such a bad situation the Anglican Church leadership in the country has come out to help the people of Karamoja.
"It is for that reason that our Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has appealed for food support for the starving people in the Karamoja region," said Etuket.
A statement to that effect has been released by the archbishop said; "We should all come out to help our brothers and sisters in the Karamoja region. Jesus Christ taught us to feed the hungry and reach out to the needy and that's exactly what we should do for our brothers and sisters in Karamoja."
The archbishop said that the Anglican Church is mobilizing food to feed over 20,000 starving families in Karamoja region.
There are some individuals and NGOs that have donated food items to Karamoja including Action for Churches Together (ACT) Alliance, a global Protestant and Orthodox Church organization.
A businessman in Kampala, Andrew Kiwalabye has donated 20 tons of maize flour. The NGOs have so far donated over $200,000 US dollars to be used to buy food for people in Karamoja region.
Samuel Chebet, a lay leader at the Anglican Church of St. James Church in Moroto region said, "We appreciate what Archbishop Kaziimba is doing. The food he is raising will go a long way in saving lives of starving people."
