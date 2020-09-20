Anglican Church of Uganda to Reopen

Addressing the nation on Sunday night, Museveni said that Churches can start operating so long as they follow COVID-19 guidelines set up by the government.

Museveni said churches can operate so long as people in each service do not exceed 70. "People can now go for fellowship and prayers in their churches."

However, he said that Sunday schools for children cannot take place. He also said that night prayers are also forbidden.

"We are happy about the decision made by the president to accept the churches to start operating," said the Rev. Samuel Oundo, a spokesman for the Anglican Church in eastern Uganda.

An Anglican lay leader in Kampala, Fredrick Male said, "At last we can go to our churches and pray to our lord. We thank the government for allowing us to resume our religious activities."

END