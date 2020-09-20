- Home
- News
- Special Reports
- Primates 2016
- TEC GC 2015
- USA
- UK
- GLOBAL SOUTH
- About
- Support
- Contact
- Archives
Anglican Church of Uganda to Reopen
By Godfrey Olukya
VOL African Correspondent
www.virtueonline.org
September 20, 2020
The Anglican Church of Uganda will reopen. The president of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has lifted the lock down on churches in Uganda.
Churches and other places of worship in Uganda have been under COVID-19 lockdown since March 2020.
Many Christians have been requesting authorities that they be allowed to open up Churches again.
Addressing the nation on Sunday night, Museveni said that Churches can start operating so long as they follow COVID-19 guidelines set up by the government.
Museveni said churches can operate so long as people in each service do not exceed 70. "People can now go for fellowship and prayers in their churches."
However, he said that Sunday schools for children cannot take place. He also said that night prayers are also forbidden.
"We are happy about the decision made by the president to accept the churches to start operating," said the Rev. Samuel Oundo, a spokesman for the Anglican Church in eastern Uganda.
An Anglican lay leader in Kampala, Fredrick Male said, "At last we can go to our churches and pray to our lord. We thank the government for allowing us to resume our religious activities."
END
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
Drink Coffee
Do Good
Sustainable Ministry
Coffee, Community, Social Justice