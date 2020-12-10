Anglican Church in Uganda disowns Murderous Priest

At the time of her death, Deborah Ssekibaala, 45, was the head teacher at Kikamulo Church of Uganda Primary School located in Nakaseke. She is survived by five children. She had been a member of the Mothers' Union Fellowship attached to St. Mark's Cathedral in Luweero Diocese.

During an interview with Daily Monitor, Bishop Nsubuga clarified that the Church takes responsibility and monitors the conduct of the individual members of the Clergy ordained and commissioned to serve God, "but the fact that Mr. David Ssekibaala abandoned his duty more than three years ago makes him not part of the Diocesan Clergy."

"Yes, it's true that Mr. David Ssekibaala was once part of the team of Clergy under Luweero Diocese but he abandoned his duty years back. Our efforts to reach out to him for possible counseling at the time proved futile. He is currently not part of the Luweero Diocese Clergy. We are indeed shocked about the unfortunate incident that resulted in the death of Mrs Deborah Ssekibaala, a member of our Church and Head Teacher of Kikamulo Church of Uganda Primary School in Nakaseke District. We condole with the family and all Christians in Luweero Diocese," Bishop Nsubuga said.

In his written condolence message to the Bishop of Luweero Diocese, and dated November 9, 2020, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda the Most Rev Dr Stephen Kazimba said Ssekibaala had resigned from church service at Luweero Diocese three years ago and refused counseling at the time.

"We have heard the devastating news of the tragic and senseless death of Mrs. Deborah Ssekibaala, the head teacher of Kikamulo Church of Uganda Primary School in Nakaseke District. We understand that her husband, David Ssekibaala had resigned from Ministry in the Church of Uganda three years ago and refused counseling at the time and that he is currently under police custody.

Nevertheless, we pray for him and for light to shine upon him and in all dark places wherever they may be. We trust in the words of the Bible, "You Shall Know the truth, and the truth shall set you free," (John 8:32). Be assured as well of our prayers for you, the children and all those seeking answers and mourning the loss of Maama Ssekibaala. Lord have Mercy," Archbishop States in his letter of condolence addressed to the Bishop of Luweero Diocese.

Meanwhile, police preliminary investigations and a postmortem report point to the cause of death as possible strangulation. The investigating officers recovered an eight-litre jerrycan of petrol.

"The suspect had clothes drenched with petrol. We are still compiling the investigation report. We want to exhaust the details before the suspect is arraigned in the Courts of Law," one of the investigation officers claimed.

Police said the suspect had initially said his wife had died as a result of a petrol explosive inside their house.

Ssekibaala now in police custody, reportedly told people that he responded to a distress call that his wife had been burnt by an explosion in their house. However, all his immediate neighbours told police that they did not hear any blast.

"We feared getting inside the house when Ssekibaala claimed that a bomb had been planted inside the family house. He was not very scared when he eventually let us inside the house. We have left it to the police to feed us with the right information and possibly clear the air about the alleged bomb blast," Mr Abdul Ssekalema, a resident at Kavule zone said.

