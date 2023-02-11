ANGLICAN CHURCH OF RWANDA CONDEMNS ACTIONS OF CHURCH OF ENGLAND OVER SAME-SEX BLESSINGS

PRESS RELEASE

February 11, 2023

From Archbishop Laurent Mbanda

The Anglican Church of Rwanda is deeply saddened by the decision of the Church of England to bless same-sex unions. Our stand had already brought impaired relationship with the Church of England, whose current move drives the last nail in the coffin.

Let me take this opportunity to welcome over 1,100 participants to GAFCON IV.