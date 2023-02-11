- Home
ANGLICAN CHURCH OF RWANDA CONDEMNS ACTIONS OF CHURCH OF ENGLAND OVER SAME-SEX BLESSINGS
PRESS RELEASE
February 11, 2023
From Archbishop Laurent Mbanda
The Anglican Church of Rwanda is deeply saddened by the decision of the Church of England to bless same-sex unions. Our stand had already brought impaired relationship with the Church of England, whose current move drives the last nail in the coffin.
Let me take this opportunity to welcome over 1,100 participants to GAFCON IV.
As the chair of GAFCON says, "in Kigali, Rwanda this April, and in collaboration with the GSFA, we will have more to say.
The Anglican Church of Rwanda is a full member of both GAFCON (Global Anglican Futures Conference) and the Global South Fellowship of Anglican churches (GSFA).
The Most Rev. Dr. Laurent Mbanda is archbishop and Primate of the Anglican church of Rwanda