Anglican Church in Kenya marks 50 years
Anglican Church in Kenya marks 50 years

By Godfrey Olukya
VOL African Correspondent
www.virtueonline.org
November 2, 2020

The Anglican Church in Kenya (ACK) recently marked 50 years since its inception.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday joined the Anglican church community in Kenya in celebrations to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the Anglican Province in the country, Capital FM reported today.

The event hosted by the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit was also attended by Anglican bishops heading various dioceses in the country.

The Primate of the Anglican Church of Kenya last month inaugurated a series of national celebrations from Mombasa Memorial Cathedral (MMC) to mark the anniversary.

ACK, then known as Church of the Province of Kenya (CPK), became a fully-fledged province in 1970.

Prior to becoming a province, Kenya alongside Tanzania were part of the Province of East Africa in 1960.

ACK has since established thirty-seven dioceses across the country.

END

