Anglican Church in Kenya marks 50 years

The Primate of the Anglican Church of Kenya last month inaugurated a series of national celebrations from Mombasa Memorial Cathedral (MMC) to mark the anniversary.

ACK, then known as Church of the Province of Kenya (CPK), became a fully-fledged province in 1970.

Prior to becoming a province, Kenya alongside Tanzania were part of the Province of East Africa in 1960.

ACK has since established thirty-seven dioceses across the country.

