Anglican Church in Kenya condemned for keeping quiet as people suffer
By Godfrey Olukya
VOL African Correspondent
www.virtueonline.org
January 16, 2024
The leader of the opposition in Kenya, Raila Odinga, who is also in the Azimio Political Alliance, has faulted the Anglican Church in Kenya for being silent when the government is clawing back constitutional gains in the country.
Odinga and a host of leaders were at the Kisumu Anglican Church of Kenya for a prayer service last Sunday. He used the opportunity to turn his guns against the Church for what he has termed, "being silent when Kenyans are suffering."
"I am ashamed as a member of the Anglican Church. The church has remained silent when Kenyans are suffering," he said.
Odinga further questioned why churches have remained unbothered by the high cost of living, the unbearable taxes imposed by the Kenya Kwanza government and the war against the Judiciary.
President Ruto has been leading an onslaught against the Martha Koome-led Judiciary accusing it of sabotaging government projects.
"We want the church to speak to power and tell those in power that this is wrong," Odinga said.
Odinga who has retreated to the Western Kenya region for a week-long grassroots mobilization for his party has warned the Church against providing a platform for leaders to use the Church to undermine constitutional gains.
"They are given an opportunity to make themselves look like the holiest yet they are the ones who are oppressing Kenyans," he said.
He challenged the Church to join hands with other Kenyans to fight against clawing back the gains.
"I remember Bishop Muge, we could speak when it was time to speak. He could speak even when the Moi government did not want to hear any voices," he said.
Odinga who was accompanied by Kisumu governor Anyang' Nyong'o, Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga and several MPs is set to begin his consultative tours in western Kenya starting with Busia County Monday before heading to the coast next week.
