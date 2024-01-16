Anglican Church in Kenya condemned for keeping quiet as people suffer

"I am ashamed as a member of the Anglican Church. The church has remained silent when Kenyans are suffering," he said.

Odinga further questioned why churches have remained unbothered by the high cost of living, the unbearable taxes imposed by the Kenya Kwanza government and the war against the Judiciary.

President Ruto has been leading an onslaught against the Martha Koome-led Judiciary accusing it of sabotaging government projects.

"We want the church to speak to power and tell those in power that this is wrong," Odinga said.

Odinga who has retreated to the Western Kenya region for a week-long grassroots mobilization for his party has warned the Church against providing a platform for leaders to use the Church to undermine constitutional gains.

"They are given an opportunity to make themselves look like the holiest yet they are the ones who are oppressing Kenyans," he said.

He challenged the Church to join hands with other Kenyans to fight against clawing back the gains.

"I remember Bishop Muge, we could speak when it was time to speak. He could speak even when the Moi government did not want to hear any voices," he said.

Odinga who was accompanied by Kisumu governor Anyang' Nyong'o, Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga and several MPs is set to begin his consultative tours in western Kenya starting with Busia County Monday before heading to the coast next week.

