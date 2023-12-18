Anglican Church of Canada supports ceasefire but onus is on Israel not Hamas

Does Trudeau even care what Anglican and Lutheran bishops think about Middle Eastern wars. Does Israel and Hamas care even less. Still, it is only fitting that the ACoC is applauding this resolution from the UN, an organization that is only a little bit less corrupt than the ACoC itself, opined David of Samizdat an orthodox Canadian commentator.

"Predictably, the letter goes on to excoriate Israel for its actions -- which, by and large, do fall within the bounds prescribed by just war guidelines -- while ignoring the savage murder, rape, torture, and mutilation of Israeli civilians by Hamas."

As we now know a ceasefire would only benefit Hamas not Israel, as Hamas's terrorist leaders have made it abundantly clear that there is only a one state solution, which unsurprisingly is Palestinian, leaving Jews learning to swim in the warm waters of the Mediterranean till they all drown while hearing the anthem "from the river to the sea" being sung by the Palestinian Men's Chorus.

Is the Anglican Church of Canada antisemitic, stupid or both? If you can't answer a self-evident truth you need to take a course in logic. Start first with the Law of Non-Contradiction.

The letter ends with a plea for the one thing that would guarantee the absence of a "lasting peace": a ceasefire before Hamas is destroyed.

The ACoC leaders never learn from history. Neither apparently has the presiding bishop of the episcopal church. Have they ever read the Old Testament? is Israel no longer the chosen people of God and the Promised land their home. Has God disowned His own?

To the post-Christian minds of some church leaders, God needs to be brought up to speed with the latest findings of scholarship, how else would He know that Jews have survived every civilizational onslaught for thousands of years, been kicked out of every Arab country and survived as a people to tell the story to their children.

I can faithfully report that God has not listened to anything the ACoC has written or passed at their useless general conventions for decades except to yawn at their godless conclusions parroting the world system.

Israel has made it clear that compromise is not on the table. Release all the hostages or the war rages on. Hamas might be winning the public relations war globally, but Israel is unmoved by PR or anything else. This is an all out win or nothing, especially as rockets are still raining down on Israel, - Some 12,000 since the war started. But who's counting, except Israel of course.

No amount of UN resolutions, or calls from France, Germany, or the US for compassionate release of food or medicines, will stop the IDF from going after Hamas.

Since this war began, a whole new language has been invented. Some of it has appeared on Twitter.

Here are some of the definitions you'll need to decipher what is being said about this war.

- "Intifada now": "Kill Jews at scale wherever they may be."

- "Ceasefire now": "Let Hamas stay in power and threaten Israelis and Jews worldwide."

- "From the river to the sea": "Israel needs to be wiped off the planet and all its citizens forcefully removed (or killed)."

- "Israel has killed x civilians/kids": "I am taking Hamas' word on the numbers even though, according to their numbers, the number of Hamas terrorists eliminated by Israel? Zero."

- "Israel is committing genocide".: "I am intellectually and morally bankrupt and have done zero research on the Middle East but I think I'm qualified to have an opinion based on nothing."

- "Israel is an apartheid state.": "Either I have no idea what the word apartheid means or I am intentionally lying about Israel, where people of all religions have total freedom of rights."

There can be no compromise with evil. None. Forcing Israel to the table while hostages are being used as bargaining chips and Palestinians are being used as human shields. Hamas is clearly feeling the pain as Hamas foot soldiers surrender en masse, and its leaders flee Qatar.

Israel will fight to the end even if Republicans refuse to fund the war. They have survived thus far with and without American aid, and they will triumph even if the whole world turns against them.

SEE FULL LETTER BELOW

We write today to express our thanks for Canada's vote on December 12 to support the UN General Assembly Resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Though the resolution, with its additional demands, is not binding, the vote is significant for its moral weight and the glimmer of hope it represents for Israelis, Palestinians and the whole world. We are grateful for Canada's alignment with other nations to act now, as the President of the General Assembly said, 'on one priority -only one- to save lives'. Canada's recent pledge of $60 million dollars to the work of the UN Relief Works Agency in preparing and delivering aid shipments and other acts of compassion and care will certainly help in this catastrophic time.

We also join many other Canadians seeking your leadership in concrete, concurrent actions toward a permanent peace. We believe it is only through an end to the occupation and a just, comprehensive and lasting peace settlement that the security of both Palestinians and Israelis can be assured.

From decisions endorsed by our assembled church bodies in June 2023, we call upon the Government of Canada to:

• take active leadership with other nations to end the illegal Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem and West Bank since 1967, including settlement construction and expansion in these territories, and by challenging increasing settler violence, upon Palestinian persons and properties, with the full authority of international laws,

• make strong commitments to protecting the human rights and safety of children and youth, to closely monitor and report on the treatment of Palestinian children arrested by Israeli forces and prosecuted in the Israeli military court system, and on the increasing numbers of Palestinian children killed by Israeli soldiers in the occupied territories where a climate of impunity and an almost total lack of accountability persists, and

• take leadership and support local women's peace building initiatives as reflected in the Feminist International Assistance Policy (FIAP)and National Action Plan of Women, Peace and Security.

As you know, the effects of the war are devastating, and a ceasefire is essential to addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to building a lasting peace. The members of our churches continue to earnestly pray for peace. Let us all take every opportunity to choose peace and work for peace.