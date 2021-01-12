Anglican Church of Canada Indicted for violating Marriage Canons without Due Process

By David W. Virtue, DD

www.virtueonline.org

January 12, 2021

The Anglican Church of Canada violated its Canons by affirming same-sex marriage without due process, say two authorities in a legal opinion by Mark Hill, endorsed by Norman Doe, commissioned by the Anglican Communion Alliance.

Professors Hill and Doe, based at Cardiff University, are leading international authorities on Canon Law.

In their legal opinion, they argue that ACofC Synod Chancellor David Jones's memo of 2016 is "seriously flawed" and makes "disingenuous assertions". They further arguing that to assert as Jones does that Canon XXI "does not contain...a definition of 'marriage'", it self-evidently does, clearly and in the express wording of the text of the Canon.