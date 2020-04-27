Americans are Abandoning Traditional, Biblical View of God: Shock Barna Study

By Steve Warren

By CBN News Contributor

April 27, 2020

We've heard how people are searching for answers and turning to faith during the pandemic, but a new study reveals shocking information about what exactly Americans believe.

It found that roughly half -- 51 percent -- of American adults have a traditional, biblical view of God as the all-powerful, all-knowing Creator -- a dramatic decrease from 73 percent in 1991.

Of those who believe in Jesus, more say he sinned than didn't -- 44 to 41 percent. And more people believe in Satan -- 56 percent -- than believe in God.