ALBANY: Orthodox Episcopal Bishop Found Guilty of Violating Marriage Canon

"While I am very disappointed and strongly disagree with the Decision of the Hearing Panel, particularly their argument that B012 was passed as an authorized revision to the Book of Common Prayer, they have issued their judgement. Unfortunately, given the nature of this case, I have no reason to believe that appealing the Hearing Panel's Decision would result in any different outcome."

Love said a separate hearing will be scheduled within the month to discuss the terms of discipline to be carried out. "Until then, we don't know what actions will be taken. Whatever the final outcome, it will severely impact not only me and the ministry entrusted to me as Bishop of Albany, but it will also seriously impact the life and ministry of the Diocese. I continue to pray that somehow God will use all of this for His purposes."

Love told VOL that he had received word late Friday night, October 2nd, that the Hearing Panel, convened by Knisely, had reached its verdict regarding my issuance of a Pastoral Letter and Directive to the clergy and people of the Diocese of Albany on Nov. 10, 2018, in response to the 79th General Convention Resolution B012. outlining their decision, a copy of which will be posted to the Diocesan Website.

The Summary of Opinion states, "This Panel unanimously concludes that TEC has met its burden of showing, by clear and convincing evidence, that Bishop Love has violated Canon IV.4.1(c) in that his November 10, [2018] Pastoral Directive violated the Discipline of the Church, as Resolution B012 was properly constituted and passed as an authorized revision to the BCP as expressly provided for in Constitution Article X, thus requiring that all Bishop Diocesans permit their clergy the option to utilize such rites. TEC has further met its burden of establishing that Bishop Love's Direction also violated the Discipline of the Church in that it violated Canon I.18. The canonical legitimacy of Resolution B012 rendered Canon I.18 mandatory, requiring adherence by Bishops Diocesan in permitting their Clergy the option to perform same-sex marriage rites. TEC has also met its burden of establishing that the Direction violated the Worship of the Church in that Resolution B012 added canonically-authorized same-sex marriage rites to the Worship of the Church pursuant to the BCP."

This is the fulfilment of that saying, somewhat revised, that the last orthodox bishop has been strangled with the entrails of the last revisionist bishop, in this case the entire Episcopal House of Bishops. The Communion Partner bishops will be silent having been neutered years ago. Quisling evangelical bishops like Greg Brewer of Central Florida and George R. Sumner of Dallas will say nothing, after all what could they say? They pay lip service to Scripture and total obedience to general convention resolutions to maintain their jobs and pensions.

The former Bishop of Central Florida John W. Howe recently renounced his orders in the Episcopal Church and was received into the ordained ministry of the Anglican Church in North America because "TEC has now clearly redefined not only marriage, but what it is to be a Bishop, and what it is to be a Diocese."

The scriptures and the whole catholic and Anglican tradition have understood Christian marriage to be a union of a man and a woman in Christ. The Episcopal Church has always said that The Book of Common Prayer is the authority for our doctrine, discipline and worship, said Howe. "But the actions of the most recent General Convention have redefined marriage to be something that must now be available to same-sex partners."

It was a defining moment for Howe and now it is defining moment for Bishop Love.

There are now five episcopal bishops in homosexual marriages in The Episcopal Church -- three men and two women couples.

Whatever the punishment is metered out to him, it will not include his being allowed to stay on as bishop of the diocese. What happens to his faithful parishes remains to be seen. Loyalty to who, whom?

The deeper truth is, that this decision is a mockery of diversity so loudly proclaimed in The Episcopal Church. It is also a mockery of all the "love" and "beloved community" talk much hyped by Presiding Bishop Michael Curry. It is hypocrisy of the highest order.

We await the axe to fall.

