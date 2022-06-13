ACNA COLLEGE OF BISHOPS CONSENTS TO ELECTION OF THREE BISHOPS

On February 28, 2022, the Rev. Willie J. Hill Jr. was elected as the Bishop of the Reformed Episcopal Diocese of the Southeast at a special clergy-laity assembly.

A native South Carolinian, Bishop-elect Hill, a long-time prominent voice within the black church community, has served for over three decades in pastoral ministry in South Carolina and in Philadelphia. He has served on numerous local and national boards and committees for decades. He attended Cummins Theological Seminary in South Carolina and Reformed Episcopal Seminary in Pennsylvania. He is the rector of St. John’s REC in Charleston, South Carolina.

He is married to Gale with whom he has three children and six grandchildren.

After being consented to by the College of Bishops, Bishop-elect Hill shared, “It is exciting and humbling, and I’m not sure how to combine the two. My prayer over the two-year process was always, ‘Lord, I’m not going to do anything to promote myself. Lord, use me so that Your will be done; let Your will be done.’” He went on to say, “I’m concerned because it is a daunting task, but God will supply all my needs. He calls us to come, seek Him, pray, and ask, and He will provide you great and wonderful things that you did not know.”

Bishop-elect Willie Hill will be consecrated as Bishop Suffragan on August 13, 2022 at Grace Reformed Episcopal Church in Moncks Corner, South Carolina.

The Rev. Alex Cameron was elected on April 30, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Church in Sewickley, Pennsylvania. He has served as Canon for Church Planting and Leadership Development in the Anglican Diocese in New England as well as served on their Standing Committee as a member and as Chair.

Over the last 30 years, Bishop-elect Cameron has worked in rural, suburban, and urban contexts, having served churches in Montreal, Vermont, and Chicago. Most recently, he has led the Isaiah Forty Foundation which provides teaching, prayer, and coaching to those seeking healing and wholeness. Bishop-elect Cameron previously worked for General Electric and owned a consulting company. He and his wife, Tamara, have four adult children and three grandchildren.

“I am thankful for the College’s consent and for the election by the Diocese of Pittsburgh. I look forward to gathering with the Diocese and digging into the work of ministry,” he said. When asked about what the heart of his ministry has been over the years, he answered, “It has been to remind people that the gospel is true—to remind people so that they don’t forget that Jesus is Lord and that He saves.”

Bishop-elect Alex Cameron will be consecrated on August 6, 2022, at Church of the Ascension in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Rev. Alex Farmer was elected to be the second bishop of the Gulf Atlantic Diocese on May 14, 2022 at St. Peter’s Anglican Cathedral in Tallahassee, Florida.

He was ordained in 2000 after serving an Episcopal church for three years as a youth minister. In 2002, he was called to St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Gainesville, Florida, a declining church in need of revitalization. He and the members of St. Michael’s re-organized in 2006 to found Servants of Christ Anglican Church, now a thriving congregation, where he continues to serve as rector. Bishop-elect Farmer is also the priest-in-charge of Camp Araminta, a week-long summer camp ministry of the Gulf Atlantic Diocese. His ministry over the years has focused on the cost of discipleship, the call to unity, and the essential need to be quiet before the Lord–empowered by the Holy Spirit. He has been married to his wife, Jody, for 31 years. They have three adult children and three grandchildren.

Commenting on the emotion of the moment shortly after the College consented to his nomination, Bishop-elect Farmer said, “I am overwhelmed by how gracious and welcoming the College has been. I have been encouraged by the prayers and support overall; I’m excited for the work of ministry amongst these godly men.”

Bishop-elect Alex Farmer will be consecrated at St. Peter’s Anglican Cathedral on August 27, 2022.