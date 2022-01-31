ACNA College of Bishops and C4SO -- January 2022

By admin

C4SO

January 31, 2022

The online participants in the Melbourne meetings- Foto

It turns out that my suspicions about the lack of a press release from the College of Bishops meeting were correct. Anglican Unscripted reported on this over the weekend. Among other things, they said:

There are rumors that some churches within C4SO no longer want to be associated with ACNA.

Ten to twelve C4SO churches have dropped ACNA from their websites.