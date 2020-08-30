Abusing Scripture for Personal or Political Purposes

Roger E. Olson

Aug. 30, 2020

Every Christian ought to be repulsed and speak out against politicians or anyone changing the words of Scripture to support their own agendas or vested interests--including those of their parties, organizations, businesses, or nations.

Recently, in the U.S., someone speaking at a major political party event "quoted" a passage from the Epistle to the Hebrews inserting words that make it sound as if the Bible (this passage in Hebrews, anyway) supports his or her political agenda and America as a nation favored by God, as if the party and America are somehow "hidden" in the Bible.

It's one thing to argue that a particular political persuasion or even a nation is obliquely referred to in the Bible or that some biblical principle supports some parts of those. It's a step beyond that (an ancient and common misuse of the Bible) to actually altering the words of Scripture, misquoting Scripture, to mix into it a modern political agenda or national status. American patriotism and nationalism are not in the Bible.